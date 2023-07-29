Home

Ashes 2023: ‘I Am Not Retiring, Not Going Anywhere Yet,’ Steve Smith Laughs At Michael Vaughan’s Claim On Retirement Rumours

Steve Smith contributed a crucial half-century in Australia’s first innings, Pat Cummins (36) and Todd Murphy (34) chipped in with handy knocks and helped visitors to gain a 12 run lead in the first innings.

Steve Smith scored 71 runs in the first inning of fifth test against England in Ashes 2023 series. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian batter Steve Smith has ended the debate surrounding on his test retirement and made it clear that the Australian batter is not going anywhere yet. Also, Smith added that he had no idea how reports around his test future started doing the rounds.

A few days back, former English skipper Michael Vaughan was quoted as saying in the media reports that he had heard rumours about Australian players Steve Smith and David Warner retiring from test cricket after the fifth and final Ashes 2023 match against England at KIA Oval, London.

“The whisper was – and I have no idea where they’re getting this whisper – but that Warner, if he plays at The Oval, it’ll probably be his last,” Vaughan said on Tuesday.

“And quite a strong whisper was about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia at the Oval as well. Again, I’ve not seen that personally, but it’s just the whisper and the gossip,” Michael Vaughan said.

Speaking to reporters at the end of second day’s play in the final Ashes Test on Friday, July 28, Steve Smith cleared the air around the rumours of his retirement. He said “I’m not retiring. I have no idea (where it’s come from), because I haven’t said it to anyone. I am not going anywhere yet.”

“I felt pretty good. Today is the best I have batted maybe outside of the Test Championship (final). I would have liked more runs (on this tour) of course but two hundreds in six games for the winter here, I think it’s reasonable,” he said.

“A lot of us got starts and weren’t able to capitalize and go and put one of those partnerships that were 40 or 50 into 100-150 to give us a decent lead. So a bit disappointing from that aspect. I would have liked a few more partners to maybe stick around and be able to just play normally for a while,” Steve Smith said.

Responding to England’s 283, Australia resumed their first innings on Day 2 at 61/1. However, the Australian team kept losing wickets and stumbled to 185/7. And once again the lower-order fought back and lifted them to 295, giving the visitors a 12-run lead.

While Smith contributed a crucial half-century in Australia’s first innings, Pat Cummins (36) and Todd Murphy (34) chipped in with handy knocks.

