Ashes 4th Test: Marnus Labuschagne Feels Australia Could Have Done More On Day 1

Marnus Labuschagne has expressed disappointment at his team's pale form in the first innings. On Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, Australia ended play at 299/8.

The fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia is underway at Manchester’s Old Trafford. But, Australia seem to be finding it tough to get going. The Pat Cummins-led side failed to perform with the bat and ended day 1 of play with 299/8. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were the only batters to go past the half-century mark. Labuschagne has expressed disappointment at Australia’s pale form in the first innings. The right-handed batter expressed his hopes that Australia will be able to win the Ashes trophy. Labuschagne also confessed that the presence of grass in the pitch made it a tough surface to bat on.

What Marnus Labuschagne Said

Speaking about the first day of the fourth Ashes Test, Marnus Labuschagne told SEN, “It’s one of those… we’re so close (to the urn)… we’ve just got to take it day by day.” Talking about his team’s performance, the batter admitted that things could have gone better and Australian players were unable to convert their starts into big scores. “It obviously could have been a much bigger day, we had six guys get themselves in and I think whenever you do that and one of your big guns doesn’t get a big score, you’re pretty disappointed, especially when you’re talking about guys getting in the 40s and 50s, so no one has gone on to get 60 to 80 even. You add those 20 runs and all of a sudden it ekes out to close to 400 and that really puts a big dent in it,” Labuschagne added.

Marnus Labuschagne On How Australia Played

Marnus Labuschagne felt that Australia did really well on Day 1 of the fourth Test, but “just didn’t go on.” “300, I think that’s a really good score so far. I think there was a lot of grass on that wicket, it was quite thatchy, it was tough to score,” the middle-order batter asserted.

Day 1 Of Fourth Ashes Test

England were in the driver’s seat on the first day of the game. Chris Woakes took a four-wicket haul, dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Cameron Green and David Warner. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad managed to achieve the milestone of 600 wickets in Test cricket, becoming the second individual to do so. At the end of play, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were on the crease.

