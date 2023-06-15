Home

Ashes 2023: On David Warner Vs Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins Has This To Say

Australian captain Pat Cummins dropped a huge hint on David Warner ahead of his contest with Stuart Broad in the Ashes. The first test starts in Edgbaston on Friday.

Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed full confidence in David Warner’s ability to overcome his long-standing rival Stuart Broad during the upcoming Ashes series. Cummins believes Warner will showcase a completely transformed version of himself when the series commences at Edgbaston on Friday. In their previous Ashes encounter in 2019, Broad proved to be Warner’s greatest adversary, dismissing him on seven occasions in ten innings. David Warner struggled and was able to accumulate a mere 95 runs, averaging only 9.5 throughout the series.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, England finalised their playing XI on Wednesday, with Stuart Broad being chosen over Mark Wood. One of the reasons behind this move is Broad’s record against Warner and the fact that Australia have a number of left-handers in their batting line-up.

What Pat Cummins Said

“They’re guys we’ve played a lot with and Davey’s (David Warner), I’m sure been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but I think we’ll see a different Davey this time,” Cummins said in an interview to WA Today.

David Warner’s Form

Despite enduring a lean period, Warner’s position in the team remains secure. Over the past year, he has managed only one score above 50 in 17 innings. However, he displayed promising signs by scoring 43 runs under challenging conditions on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval. The opener could manage a score of 1 in the second innings. Australia ultimately managed to defeat India by 209 runs to win their maiden WTC title.

Before the WTC final against Australia, David Warner had outlined his retirement plan from all the three formats. He said that he wanted to bid farewell to Test cricket with a hometown Sydney Test in January. He also said that he planned to step away from one-day cricket after the 50-over World Cup in November. The Australia opener intends to continue playing in the shortest format until the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

