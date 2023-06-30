Home

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting Backs Veteran England Pacer James Anderson Despite Poor Show

James Anderson was recently the No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings following his outstanding away series against New Zealand.

James Anderson has taken just two wickets in three innings in the ongoing Ashes 2023 so far. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Despite James Anderson’s poor form in the ongoing Ashes so far against Australia, Ricky Ponting believed that the veteran fast bowler will eventually find his rhythm and groove later on in the series. In three innings, the 41-year-old Anderson has only managed two wickets, averaging 81.00 so far.

He returned just with a single wicket in England’s loss against Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston. In the ongoing second match at Lord’s, which is being played under cloudy circumstances, Anderson was also unable to make the ball talk and just managed to claim only one wicket of Mitchell Starc. Anderson’s figure in first innings of Lord’s Test was 1/53 in 20 overs.

The experienced fast bowler was recently the No.1 ranked bowler in the in Tests following his outstanding show in the away series against New Zealand. Although he is still second in rankings behind India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, Anderson will need to pull up his socks in the remainder of the Ashes 2023 to keep his position.

According to Ponting, it would be silly to write out someone like Anderson despite his poor performances. “You never write off champions. That’s one thing I know about the game. James Anderson has been a champion of the game and will continue to be until he wants to pull up stumps,” Ponting said on ICC Review.

“Skill wise, it still looks like it’s all there. But I think he, within himself, feels like he’s probably not quite at his best right now,” former Australian captain said. “I think he said in Birmingham, in the first game, that he felt he probably wasn’t at his best. He was lacking a little bit of rhythm. The ball wasn’t coming out exactly the way that he wanted it to,” he added.

“And in pre-game this morning, I got asked who I would’ve started the innings with this morning, and I actually went away from Anderson,” he concluded. England are trailing the series 0-1 and doesn’t look good in the second Test too. In reply to Australia’s 416 in the first innings, England were all out for 325, giving the opposition a crucial 91-run lead with more than two days left.

