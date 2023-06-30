Home

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting Finds English Pacer Ollie Robinson Toothless, Says, ‘Don’t Think He’s Looked Dangerous’

England's Ollie Robinson finished with figures of 3/100 against Australia on Day 2. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Pointing made harsh remarks on English seamer Ollie Robinson stating that despite taking three wickets on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s, the right-arm pacer doesn’t look much dangerous so far in the Ashes 2023 series.

In the first innings of the Lord’s Test match against Australia, Robinson took wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, returning with figures of 3/100. Robinson is also only pacer leading the wicket-taker’s list in the series so far. The English seamer also has the lowest average and economy among all speedsters in the series till now.

“I don’t think he’s looked dangerous in the series at all,” Ponting said in ICC Review Podcast. “I mean, if you look at the wickets, he’s got the tailenders out in each game. Yes, he got Marnus Labuschagne in this innings here. But then he got (Nathan) Lyon and then he got (Josh) Hazlewood.

“So if he didn’t get the 10 and 11 out, then he finishes his innings with one wicket at over four runs an over. He’s a very skillful bowler, no doubt about that, and no one would’ve said a word about Ollie Robinson if he hadn’t have sort of instigated this whole tit-for-tat that’s been happening over the last couple of weeks,” Ponting said.

“And to be honest, I think the whole thing’s been blown completely out of proportion. It’s something that everyone’s enjoyed talking about, and some of the ex-players have enjoyed hopping in and having a bit of a crack, but at the end of the day he’s a skilled bowler and, as you say, his numbers so far in the series are actually okay,” he concluded.

As things stand, England are trail Australia by 138 runs with three days of play left. In reply to Australia’s 416, England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley shared a 91-run opening stand. Buckett scored a magnificent 98 runs which helped the hosts laid the foundation for other batters, but a stunning collapse (Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root) saw Australia fight back in the match despite losing the off-spinner Nathan Lyon with a right calf injury.

But England captain Ben Stokes (17 not out) and Harry Brook (45 not out) ensured England reached stumps on second day unscathed through their unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 56 runs off 94 balls.

