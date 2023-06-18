Home

Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja Catches Daughter Scrolling Through Journalist’s Camera | Video Goes Viral

The Australian opener Usman Khawaja attended the Day 2 press conference of Ashes 2023 1st with his daughter. The cute segment between father and daughter is now going viral on the internet

New Delhi: Usman Khawaja struck a patient unbeaten century (126 not out) while Travis Head (50) and Alex Corey (52 not out) continued their superb form from the World Test Championship final by scoring vital half-centuries as Australia reached 311/5 against England at stumps on the second day of the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 series here on Saturday.

The Australian opener attended the Day 2 press conference with his daughter. While Khawaja was answering the questions his daughter found amusement in scrolling a journalist’s camera present on the table. However, she was soon spotted and stopped by her dad. Khawaja followed it with a kiss to calm her daughter. The cute hilarious segment between the father and daughter is now going viral on the internet.

Cutest moment from Ashes – Khawaja and his daughter in the press conference. pic.twitter.com/WOL3fTvTXd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2023

Having survived a tricky period on the first evening after England surprised everyone by declaring their innings at 393/8, Australia came out hoping to take advantage of the situation at Edgbaston here.

But they lost early wickets as David Warner fell victim to Stuart Broad for the 15th time in their career and Marnus Labuschagne failed to trouble the scorer and Steve Smith could manage only 16, Khawaja and Travis Head rescued Australia from a precarious 67/3.

Khawaja shared three crucial partnerships, 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Head (50 off 53 balls, 8×4, 1×6), 72 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green (38), and an unfinished stand of 91 with Carey (52 not out) as they ended the day at 311/5, still 82 runs adrift of England’s first innings score and in a great position to take the lead.

(with IANS inputs)

