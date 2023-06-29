Home

Ashes 2023: ‘Where Was The spark?’ Nasser Hussain Questions England For Lack Of Intensity On Day 1 Of Lord’s Test

Josh Tongue was England's best quick bowler on the day, dismissing both of Australia's openers with superb deliveries and finishing with numbers of 2-88.

Josh Tongue was the pick of England bowlers on Day 1 of second Ashes Test. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain severely criticised Ben Stokes and his teammates for their poor performance on the first day of the second Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Lord’s, stating they lacked energy and enthusiasm.

David Warner (66), Travis Head (77), and Steve Smith (85 not out) all scored half-centuries as Australia made fun of England’s seam attack on the opening day of the day one of the second Ashes 2023 Test, finishing on 339/5 at Lord’s. Hussain felt England lacked aggression with the ball.

“They were subdued despite winning the toss and there was a real lack of intensity to their bowling attack the speeds of each of the five seam bowlers was down and they didn’t bowl bouncers to change things up while the fielding was sloppy and they missed catches,” Hussian wrote in his Daily Mail coloumn.

“Where was the spark? Where was the urgency? When the Just Stop Oil protest happened, there was a lot of chat and then, when it rained they strolled off and were still upstairs when the Australian batters were waiting on the steps at the bottom of the pavilion.

“In those drizzly conditions, if the umpires call you back on, you want to be rushing on straight away as a fielding team, bowling as much as possible,” he added.

The 55-year-old lauded English pacer Josh Tongue as he made a mark among all and also praised the youngster who dismissed David Warner. “Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers and it was a brave selection to play him on a green top when they might as easily have picked Chris Woakes, a good all-round cricketer with a fine record on this ground,” Hussain noted.

“Tongue’s dismissal of David Warner from around the wicket was a fine piece of bowling. But it was a rare positive in what was generally a lack of intensity from England.” Tongue was England’s best quick bowler on the day, dismissing both of Australia’s openers with superb deliveries and finishing the day with figures of 2/88.

Australia will be looking to extend their domination on the second day with Smith and Alex Carey looking to take charge with the bat on Thursday.

