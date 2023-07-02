Home

Sports

Ashes 2023: ‘You’ll Forever Be Remembered For That,’ Says Stuart Broad To Alexy Carey After Controversial Run-Out Against Jonny Bairstow In Lord’s Test

Ashes 2023: ‘You’ll Forever Be Remembered For That,’ Says Stuart Broad To Alexy Carey After Controversial Run-Out Against Jonny Bairstow In Lord’s Test

Stokes raised his bat in the 56th over by sending the balls flying into the stands. England ended the session with a score of 243/6 in 57 overs and is still in need of 128 runs.

Stuart Broad Involved in a heated exchange with Alex Carey during the Lord's test. (Pic: Reuters)

New Delhi: Emotions burst out on the final day (Day 5) of the second test match against Australia at Lord’s where England is chasing 371 runs and Alex Carey controversially ran out Jonny Bairstow in the 52nd over, which instigated Stuart Broad to verbally abuse the Australian wicket-keeper.

The England wicket-keeping batter ducked a Cameron Green delivery and walked out of the crease thinking the ball was dead and the over was done. However, Carey was active behind the stumps and under-armed the ball all the way to the wickets to leave Bairstow bewildered.

You may like to read

The third umpire (Marais Erasmus) opted for dismissing Bairstow because the ball wasn’t dead. After making 10 runs off 22 balls, the 33-year-old got out, as England lost their sixth wicket while chasing a huge total.

Stuart Broad made his thoughts on the Bairstow dismissal clear 👀#ENGvAUS | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/AHgAudM3dI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 2, 2023

Bairstow slowly trudged off incredulously and Broad wasted no time in letting the Australian wicket-keeper know what he thought of his actions.

”You’ll forever be remembered for that,” he told Carey. The crowd at Lord’s loudly booed soon after the incident.

Broad then turned to Pat Cummins and said ‘That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket”.

The England seamer also lashed out at Marnus Labuschagne, who was fielding at short leg, with the pair exchanging words in a heated confrontation.

England ended the session with a score of 243/6 in 57 overs and is still in need of 128 runs.

Brief Scores at Lunch: Australia 416 & 279 (Usman Khawaja 77(187), Steve Smith 110(184) and Stuart Broad 4/65) vs England 325 & 243/6 (Ben Stokes 108(147)*, Ben Duckett 83(112) and Pat Cummins 2/58).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.