Sydney: Legendary spinner Shane Warne on Saturday showered praises on batter Usman Khawaja for his 'fantastic' ton in the second innings of the fourth Ashes Test against England here. Khawaja became only the third batter to complete twin Test tons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after Doug Walters (vs West Indies in 1968/69) and Ricky Ponting (vs South Africa in 2005/06).

Hailing his innings, Warne said Australia are very lucky to have Khawaja.

Warne Tweeted:

Absolutely fantastic by @Uz_Khawaja ! Take a bow. Back to back 100’s is just outstanding & is now undroppable. Also, I know I’ve been pumping up Cam Green all summer – but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him ! He will dominate world cricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2022

Khawaja (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test. The left-hander helped the hosts set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja, who last played a Test during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, made a huge impact on his return, having scored 137 runs in the first innings.