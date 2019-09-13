Nothing seems to be working for Australia’s batting dynamo David Warner at the moment in the keenly-contest Ashes battle against arch-rivals England. Desperately eager to change his fortunes with the bat, Warner was looking to put an end to his struggles against England’s new-ball bowlers in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Oval. But the umpires seem to have other plans as Warner’s lean run in the series continued but this time the southpaw might have had reason to feel unlucky.

The 32-year-old tried to play a hoick on the off-side on an outgoing Jofra Archer delivery while batting on 5 on the day 2 of the fifth Test. While attempting to do so, Warner missed the ball and was later adjudged caught behind by the TV umpire after England skipper Joe Root opted for a review.

The decision was questionable as replays clearly suggested a day-light gap between the bat and ball. Root looked to have wasted England’s first review when he sent a caught behind appeal upstairs but the UltraEdge showed some spike despite the visible difference which ruled the decision in favour of the bowler.

Interestingly, the spike that came up on UltraEdge appeared to rise earlier than the point at which the ball passed the bat. Many cricket fans and experts expressed their opinion on social media pointed to a gap between bat and ball in Warner’s silhouette on the pitch.

Earlier on day 2, all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh’s five-wicket haul helped Australia to bundled out England for 294 runs in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test. England resumed their batting from a score of 271/8 on the second day of the Test and only added 23 runs to their innings.

Overnight batsman Jos Buttler was bowled out by pacer Pat Cummins after he added 70 runs to the scoreboard. Jack Leach also departed early as he was scalped by Marsh in the next over. Leach played a knock of 21 runs.

