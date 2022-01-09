Sydney: Australia captain Pat Cummins liked the hard-fought nature of the fourth Ashes Test ending in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. At the same time, Cummins felt if the weather at the fag end of the match was fine, they would have won the match.Also Read - Ashes: Jos Buttler Is Going Home After This Game, Says Joe Root

England's last batting pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the last two overs to force a draw and prevent Australia from making the scoreline 4-0.

"Great game of Test cricket. We got close. Bit less weather might have got us there. Obviously would've loved 4-0, but good match. Hard fought game, that's why we love it," said Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about his learnings from the Test, Cummins cheekily remarked, “I’ve learned the weather forecasts are hopeless! Was supposed to rain all day on day four. So, I was ready to follow on and I think we would have a full day of sunlight yesterday to bowl in.”

He went on to say the pitch at Sydney wasn’t playing many tricks. “Really good to get close to 400, the wicket wasn’t playing too many tricks, they’ve got some class batters. Thought we had plenty of time. Lucky to have five genuine bowlers, plus Smithy and Marnus.”

Cummins signed off by saying vice-captain Steve Smith volunteered to bowl in the fag end of the match. Smith eventually took Jack Leach’s wicket to take Australia closer towards a win, but Broad and Anderson made it a draw.

“Smith did the vice-captain thing and said I will bowl. Bit of a running joke in the team that they should have a bowl-off to see who the No.1 leggie is in the team (between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne). He’s been bowling beautifully in the nets, so thought I’d give him a crack.”