Sydney, Oct 28: Australia’s star opening batsman, David Warner believes that when Australia host England in the Ashes Series in December, the Tim Paine-led side should at least win the series by 4-0 but also doesn’t rule out a 5-0 whitewash. Warner perhaps experiencing one of his worst years as a professional lost his Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy in the IPL to Kiwi teammate, Kane Williamson and he was even dropped from the side in the last few matches as the Orange Army came last in the 2021 IPL season. He hardly troubled the bowlers in the warm-up games leading up to the world cup and scored a paltry 14 runs in Australia’s 5-wicket win over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 AUS vs SL: Injured Mitchell Starc in Doubt For Sri Lanka Match

The former SRH captain reckons that his side would be winning it by 4-0 as he feels given the weather around during the time will not be suitable for them to have a whitewash victory. Also Read - T20 WC: India Will Win This World Cup, Virender Sehwag Gives Prediction For Virat Kohli-Led Side

“Look, I’m almost a trademark for headlines,” Warner told the SEN radio station from Dubai. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Replaces Obed McCoy in West Indies Squad

“It’s going to be a challenge. Glenn (McGrath) loved a five-‘il. I’ll say four-nil. There has to be some give with weather around, s”rely,” said Warner, who turned 35 on Wednesday.

Warner, who will open the innings for Australia against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, was not worried about his form and said he is at his best when fighting with his back to the wall.

“For my sake,’I think I’m best fighting when I’m up against the wall. From my perspective, I always respect where I am with my game. For the last 18 months, ‘here hasn’t been much continuity, due to the pandemic.

“(Just) trying to get back-to-back games, when we’re so used to playing series after series,” Warner said.

After being dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner scored 14 runs in the first match against South Africa. In the two warmup matches, he had scores of 1 and zero.

The first Test of the Ashes series is scheduled to take place on 8th December.

(With Inputs From IANS)