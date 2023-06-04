Home

Sports

Ashes Series Gives English Pacer Josh Tongue An Opportunity To Continue To Impress: Eoin Morgan

Ashes Series Gives English Pacer Josh Tongue An Opportunity To Continue To Impress: Eoin Morgan

The 25-year-old Tongue was a late addition to the England squad for the one-off Test against Ireland with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson nursing niggles.

Ashes series gives Josh Tongue an opportunity to continue to impress: Eoin Morgan. (Pic: Twitter/ England Cricket)

London: Eoin Morgan, the 2019 ODI World Cup winning captain, believes fast bowler Josh Tongue has the opportunity of continuing to impress the onlookers through the upcoming Ashes series after the pacer took his first-ever five-wicket haul on his England Test debut.

The 25-year-old Tongue was a late addition to the England squad for the one-off Test against Ireland with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson nursing niggles.

You may like to read

After being named in the squad for the first two Ashes Tests, Tongue made his debut match memorable by taking 5/66 in the second innings and earned a spot in the Lord’s Honours board as England won by 10 wickets.

Trending Now

“As a captain, you need to have cards up your sleeve in order to play them at various stages of the game. One of the questions that is hovering over this team at the moment is when it does go flat, will it turn, and if it doesn’t, you need somebody with a bit of pace or some point of difference.

He (Tongue) has a genuine chance of playing in the Ashes if the injuries continue to come. The fact that he’s in the squad gives him the opportunity to continue to impress,” Morgan told Sky Sports after the end of the one-off Test match.

The tongue also became the ninth player to take a maiden Test five-wicket haul on debut at Lord’s and the first to do so since Graham Onions did in 2009.

Reflecting on his five-wicket haul on debut at Lord’s and being included in the Ashes squad, Tongue said, “I didn’t really expect to be in it, to be fair. It is very special for me and my family. I am over the moon. A week ago I didn’t know if I would be playing for Worcestershire or coming here.”

“To play at Lord’s and to take five wickets was a very special moment. I grew up wanting to play for England and when that came I was over the moon. My first wicket was a blur but hitting that line and length first ball and taking two wickets in my first over (in the second innings) took the pressure off,” he added.

The England squad will report to Birmingham on June 12, followed by practice commencing at Edgbaston on June 13. The 2023 Ashes will get underway at Edgbaston from June 16-20, with the second Test taking place at Lord’s from June 28-July 2.

Australia haven’t won an Ashes series in England since 2001 while the Ben Stokes-led side is looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES