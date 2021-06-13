London: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan came down heavily on the Joe Root-captained home team after they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the second Test on Sunday, saying the batting was “fragile”. New Zealand won the two-Test series 1-0 — their first series triumph in England in 22 years. The win also pushed New Zealand back to the number one spot in Test rankings and gave them a boost ahead of the World Test Championship final against India from June 18. Also Read - EURO 2020: Jude Bellingham Becomes Youngest Player in European Championships History

The first Test between England and New Zealand had ended in a draw. Also Read - G7 Summit 2021: Leaders Pledge to Deliver on Vaccines, Climate; Call Out China on Right Abuses | 10 Points

Vaughan, who has played 86 Tests for England, said if the team continues to underperform, it will have no chance in the Ashes later this year in Australia. Also Read - Kagiso Rabada Happy His Run of Bad Luck Has Ended With Five-For vs West Indies

“They now have just five chances to sort the batting out before the Ashes. They can’t arrive in Australia with a batting line-up this fragile. They’d have no chance. This batting line-up is fragile and we have to now start looking at players and wondering if they are good enough because they keep getting out cheaply,” Vaughan said on the BBC Test Match Special.

England will get a chance to redeem themselves when they take on the Virat Kohli-led India in a five-match Test series in August-September this year.

“England have tinkered too much. Everything has gone downhill for England since they went up 1-0 in India. Don’t muck about with Test cricket. England aren’t a good enough team to muck about,” he added.