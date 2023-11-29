Home

Ashish Nehra DECLINED BCCI’s Offer to Coach India’s T20 Team – REPORT

Ashish Nehra, who is currently associated with the Titans in the IPL, has turned down the offer

Mumbai: With the T20 World Cup coming up in months from now and with Rahul Dravid’s contract having come to an end, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had offered Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra. The former fast bowler, who is currently associated with the Titans in the IPL, has turned down the offer as per a report. Over the past two years, Dravid has been the coach in all three formats. Dravid’s contract ended after the ODI WC, but as per reports, the Indian board has offered him an extension. It will now be interesting to see Dravid takes it or not.

In case Dravid decides to take up the job, he is likely to have the same set of coaching staff featuring Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).

“I haven’t thought about it. I have no time to think about this, and no time to reflect on this,” Dravid had said. “I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven’t given any other thought to what happens in the future,” Dravid said after the ODI WC loss.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is hosting Australia in a five-match T20I series where the seniors are not featuring. It is a young side that the hosts have fielded. India won the first two games and looked good to take an unassailable lead and seal the series but that did not happen in Guwahati, thanks to a Glenn Maxwell special.

