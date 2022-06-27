Dublin: Eyebrows were raised when Sanju Samson’s name did not not feature in India’s playing XI for the first T20I versus Ireland. Deepak Hooda was picked and he was made to open. Hooda did not disappoint as he remained unbeaten on 47 off 28 balls to take India over the line in the rain-truncated 12-over game. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra explained why Hooda was preferred over Samson. Nehra reckoned it was not a tough call as Hooda was already in the squad.Also Read - Deepak Hooda Subject to Unruly Behaviour From Crowd During 1st T20I vs Ireland at Malahide | SEE POSTS

“No, it’s not a tough call at all. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi have come in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Deepak Hooda was already in the squad, and even Venkatesh Iyer didn’t play a match against South Africa. And the kind of performance Deepak Hooda put in the IPL, as he is one of those players who played for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, the whole season he scored runs, then in the IPL also,” he said in a pre-match show on Sonyliv.