"Following Delhi Capitals' loss against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede on Thursday, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra lashed out at DC captain Rishabh Pant for not giving Ravichandran Ashwin his full quota of overs. Nehra felt that Ashwin could have sealed the match. In three overs that Ashwin bowled, he conceded 14 runs. Nehra reckoned that Ashwin should have got his fourth over instead of Marcus Stoinis – who conceded 15 runs in the only over he bowled."

""Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just three overs. In the chase of 148-run target, there was a phase when Rajasthan Royals had lost 5 top-order batters and two left-handers – David Miller and Rahul Tewatia – were at the crease. You could have used Ashwin then," Nehra said to Cricbuzz."

""Before handing an over Stoinis, Ashwin should have completed his 4-over spell," he added."

However, Pant – who scored 51 off 32 balls – praised his bowlers for the start they provided. He admitted that they could have been better and revealed that dew played a part and they were 15-20 runs short of where they would have wanted to be.

The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It’s part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short.

Thanks to Chris Morris and David Miller, the Royals fought back to win the match from the jaws of defeat. Morris starred with an 18-ball 36 blitz, while David Miller hit a brilliant 62 off 43 balls. Jaydev Unadkat was named the man of the match for his brilliant spell with the ball. He picked up three for 15 in his four overs to help the Royals restrict the Capitals to 147 in 20 overs.