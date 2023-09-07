Home

Ashish Nehra To Become India Cricket Coach After Rahul Dravid’s Contract Ends? Speedster Answers

Dravid was appointed as India's head coach in November 2021 after Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end after India's group stage exit from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

New Delhi: Former India speedster Ashish Nehra who is currently serving as a coach in the Indian Premier League’s franchise Gujarat Titans. He was appointed as the head coach role last year and the pacer helped Hardik & Co. to lift the IPL title in 2022.

However, in 2023 GT was the runners-up as Chennai Super Kings beat them in the last ball thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29.

With Dravid’s contract coming to an end in November, there are reports that Nehra might get a chance to become new India’s head coach but the speedster is not interested in the post reported PTI.

As per the information, sources close to the left-arm seamer of have said that he is “not interested” as of now, with his contract with the Gujarat Titans running till the end of the 2025 season.

“Suppose India wins the World Cup, Dravid himself might not want a renewal as he would like to end his stint on a high. But if you ask me, post-World Cup, the BCCI should seriously think of having separate coaches for separate formats. They should ask Rahul to continue as red ball coach,” a former BCCI office-bearer told PTI.

However, team India along with Dravid is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup where the side has recently beat Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS method).

Now India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan for the super 4 clash which will be played on September 10 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

