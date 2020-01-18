Manchester United defender Ashley Young has successfully completed his move to Serie A side Inter Milan, the clubs announced Friday. Young, 34, has been acquired for €1.5 million and his contract runs up till June, with a provision to be extended further.

“You gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain. Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight and a half years,” Young posted on Twitter.

“Every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon.”

Thank you for everything at #MUFC, @Youngy18 🔴 Wishing you the very best of luck with Inter Milan! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/q8wIOmZ6Xn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

Young moved to Old Trafford from Aston Villa in 2011 and will join former United colleagues Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at the San Siro. During his eight-year-stint with United, Young made 261 appearances, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup.

Having not featured in United’s squad, Young’s future at Old Trafford was up in the air. The England defender rejected the proposal of United drawing out another offer for him and expressed his desire to move to Inter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United manager admitted he would have loved to have kept Young until the end of the season and hopes Young does will in his next venture.

“To be fair, I think it was for Ashley, he’s 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere I think it’s up to him to take that,” Solskjaer said. “We weren’t ready to offer that. He’s been a good servant, captain, won trophies, cups, but we’ve got players coming through.”