Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has been dropped from Bengal’s Ranji Trophy ahead of their tie against Andhra Pradesh for misconduct involving bowling coach Ranadeb Bose, whom he abused after a pre-match practice session. As per a source within the Cricket Association of Bengal, Dinda was given time till evening to apologise, but the pacer decided otherwise.

He abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn’t. It was very unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. A senior player like him… we desperately needed him for this game. He was ideally suited for this pitch (a green surface) and our planning. I left a little early after practice today and when I reached home, I got to know what happened. (Now) the entire planning is disturbed. Then again, the game goes on. Nobody is indispensable. Certainly I support the CAB’s decision,” Bengal coach Arun Lal told The Indian Express.

Apparently, Dinda lost it when he saw Bose having a conversation with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran in private. It is also being reported that Dinda had a fallout with coach Lal and chief selector Palash Nandy during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“He (Dinda) is not in the team and we don’t want to say anything further at this stage. It might lead to unnecessary talks, especially when Bengal are playing a match from tomorrow. So our entire focus is on the match and we don’t want any kind of distraction,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya told Express. “We won our previous match (against Kerala). So at this stage we want to focus on the team’s performance.”

With Dinda not around and Bengal refusing to name a replacement, a choice will have to be made between Akash Deep, Baddupalli Amit, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar if they are to play four seamers.

“We will have to play in a way that we don’t feel the need of an extra batsman. We have to be aggressive,” Lal said after the training session.