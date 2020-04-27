Yorkshire has terminated the contracts of R Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed the start of the English cricket season to July end. Ashwin, Maharaj and Pooran were three of Yorkshire’s major overseas signings and were expected to play a major part in the County Championship, but the club and players mutually decided to call it off. Also Read - Jadeja India's Best Spinner, Ashwin Hasn't Improved: Dilip Doshi

"Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present," Martyn Moxon, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket said.

"We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future."

This would have been Ashwin’s third stint at County cricket having earlier turned out for Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. In 2017, Ashwin picked up 20 wickets in four matches for the club, while averaging an impressive 42.50 with the bat scoring 214 runs. Two years later, Ashwin signed up for Nottinghamshire and grabbed 34 wickets with a best of 6/69 against Surrey.

West Indies batsman Pooran was to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, while Maharaj, the South Africa spinner was in line to play the first two games of the season.

Ashwin, Pooran and Maharaj are the latest players to have their County stints terminated following the likes of Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, BJ Watling, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell and Michael Neser.