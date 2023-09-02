Top Recommended Stories

Asia 2023, IND vs Pak: Shaheen Shah Afridi Becomes First Bowler To Get Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Out ‘Bowled’ In Same Innings

Pakistan have got themselves a very good start in the early proceedings of the game as Shaheen Afridi picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Updated: September 2, 2023 5:02 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The highly-rated encounter between India and Pakistan has already begun at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka with rain gods interrupting the match frequently. Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi put Babar Azam-led Pakistan in a dominant spot after grabbing the big wickets of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli in two consecutive overs. The IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023 only got more thrilling as India lost two of their greatest assets.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a Pakistani missile which India was seen in trouble early in their innings. With the ability to move the ball both ways he is considered as one of the deadliest left-arm fast bowlers in the cricketing world. The ball that comes in which gets the better of Indian batters and the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to countered the inward movement.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to India’s playing eleven in ODIs as captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A match of Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated clash, rain loomed as a large threat. Ahead of the toss, slight drizzle meant the ground was covered. But 13 minutes ahead of the toss, rain stopped and covers were taken off.


India have a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup head-to-head record. Saturday’s meeting is also the first clash between India and Pakistan since last facing off in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup league stage in Manchester.

Iyer and Bumrah make their return to the Indian team in 50-over format after recovering from back injuries, with the latter playing in two T20Is against Ireland last month. With KL Rahul unavailable, Ishan Kishan has been slotted in at number three while Virat Kohli is placed at number four.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of Mohammed Shami, owing to him providing a batting option and being second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the two spinners.

