Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2018: India’s Last Connect With Trophy Of Asian Supremacy

Asia Cup 2018: India’s Last Connect With Trophy Of Asian Supremacy

The tournament was in the 50-over One-Day International (ODI) format since its inception in 1984 till 2016, when the T20 International (T20I) formula was adopted, only to be changed again in 2018, back to 50 overs.

Asia Cup 2018: India’s Last Connect With Trophy Of Asian Supremacy

New Delhi: The history of the Asia Cup cricket tournament makes quite interesting reading, given that from a biennial tournament, it has seen so many changes in its time-table, ranging from being played every two years, to gaps of four, even five years on occasion, and in the reverse direction, with the last two Asia Cups coming in 2022 and now, in 2023. Most of it had to do with what other major tournaments or engagements the teams in question had and invariably it would keep changing date-wise, and even by format.

Trending Now

The tournament was in the 50-over One-Day International (ODI) format since its inception in 1984 till 2016, when the T20 International (T20I) formula was adopted, only to be changed again in 2018, back to 50 overs.

Four years later, the longer delay this time forced by the Covid pandemic, it was back in the T20I format, but this year, once again the Asia Cup will see 50-overs matches, mostly as a preparatory ground for the upcoming World Cup.

Essentially, apart from the essential money-spinner of India-Pakistan matches, the event somehow does not quite bear the seriousness of a World Cup, or even an ICC Champions Trophy.

Nevertheless, it is still a tournament and needs to be won. India got hold of it last in 2018, the seventh time they won the event.

Shifting venues

The Asia Cup 2018 was initially supposed to be held in India but political tensions between India and Pakistan forced the tournament to move to the United Arab Emirates, and was hosted at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Six teams – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – were divided into two groups with India and Pakistan in Group A, along with Hong Kong.

So essentially, it was about both India and Pakistan beating Hong Kong, as they duly did, and then play the big one.

One-sided contest

However, the big one became a bit of a damp squib, especially for the Pakistan fans, as India coasted to an eight-wicket win.

Pakistan were rocked back by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) and never recovered. Barring Babar Azam (47) and Shoaib Malik (43), there was little on offer as they were dismissed for 162 off 43.1 overs. Kedar Jadhav had figures of 3/23 while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets.

Rohit Sharma (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (46), along with Ambati Rayudu and Donesh Karthik (31 not out each) ensured that there was no fightback, as India cleaned up the win in just 29 overs.

Super Fours

India were in fine nick throughout the tournament and began with a win over Bangladesh in the Super Fours. Then came another big win over Pakistan.

Malik (78), Sarfraz Ahmed (44) and Fakhar Zaman (31) managed to get Pakistan to 237/7 off 50 overs with Bumrah (2/29), Kuldeep Yadav (2/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/46) returning good figures.

Dhawan (114) and Sharma (111 not out) ensured another massive nine-wicket win for India.

An exciting tie against Afghanistan notwithstanding, India entered the final to meet Bangladesh, who had earlier ended Pakistan’s disastrous run.

The final at Dubai on September 22 saw a bizarre inning from Bangladesh, with Litton Das scoring 121 but only two other batters reaching double-figures.

Yadav claimed 3/45 and Jadhav 2/41 as Bangladesh could muster only 222 runs off 48.3 overs.

In response, Sharma (48), Karthik (37), MS Dhoni (36) and some important runs from Jadhav (23 not out), Ravindra Jadeja (23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21) saw India win by three wickets to snare their seventh Asia Cup crown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES