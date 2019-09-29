The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Sunday stated that the PCB will wait for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till June 2020 to confirm the Indian cricket team’s participation in the next year’s Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place in September next year in Pakistan.

“We need to see if India agrees to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. There is still some time till next year’s September but by June, we have to know where we are going with this and if it can’t be hosted here because of a lack of involvement of India,” Khan said during an interview.

The final decision whether to shift the tournament or conduct it in Pakistan remains to be Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC’s) prerogative. Khan said that PCB are ready to have India in the Asia Cup.

“But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup,” Khan said.

The PCB CEO, meanwhile, also spoke about the possibilities of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. He acknowledged the practical problems in conducting any bilateral ties in the background of the current strenuous relationship between the Asian rivals.

“Board to board level, we share a good relation with India but they have a lot of government interference and we can’t keep on running after them to play a bilateral series. If they want to play they will have to tell us and give us a firm commitment. We have no issues playing at a neutral venue,” concluded Khan.