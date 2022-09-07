Dubai: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been bearing the brunt from Indian cricket fans after the youngster dropped a catch in a game against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. The 24-year-old gave his all while defending 7 runs off the final over in that game but to no avail as arch-rivals Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

On Tuesday, Arshdeep was in a similar situation as the latter had to defend 7 runs off the final over against Sri Lanka but he failed to do so. After the match, while boarding the bus, Arshdeep got verbally abused by a so-called agitated fan waiting outside. The youngster stopped for a while and decided to ignore the abuser, however, a journalist named Vimal Kumar waiting near the bus did not take it lightly and gave it back to the abuser. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Gets TROLLED For Sharing Romantic Reel With Pakistan's Naseem Shah | VIRAL POSTS

Check out the video of the incident here: Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reckons Mohammed Shami Should Have Been Included in Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad After Loss vs Sri Lanka

The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare.

India are already staring at elimination as the defending champions will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26). Sri Lanka: 174 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34).