Dubai: Indian pacer Avesh Khan, who was a part of the playing XI against Pakistan and Hong Kong, is unlikely to play against Pakistan in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup scheduled on Sunday. As per reports, Avesh has been struck with viral fever due to which the 25-year-old has not left his hotel room for nearly 2 days.

In a report published by Dainik Bhaskar, Avesh's condition is not looking good to feature in the playing XI according to an BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) official. BCCI's medical team is consistently monitoring his health ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan.

The MP-born bowler had an average Asia Cup so far with 2 wickets with an economy of over 11 runs per over. There was a visible dip in his bowling speed too as Avesh was unable to clock even 140 kmph during the match. The inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death is no less a worry as the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.