New Delhi: As one former senior colleague observed on social media, the Asia Cup isn't just about India-Pakistan matches. Although the entire hype is about these games, there are other teams in the fray, so for any side to make it to the Super Fours and beyond would need some consistent cricket, something which can often get affected when all the focus is on one particular contest. It may well be that all – from organisers and boards to television channels – would be pretty happy if the entire tournament consisted only of matches between these two teams, the other sides may have something to say about that.

In that backdrop, there is the need for the batting and bowling departments of all sides to deliver at a regular high level, and that is where India will be challenged.

All the headlines off late have been about Shaheen Shah Afridi is out of the running, with former cricketers and general people all chipping in on the argument of whether the Indian batters would be a happy lot or not. But the fact is that, irrespective of whether Afridi played or not, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and to an extent Harshal Patel, would be more of a concern for India.

Take a look at the bowling. In the seam department, we have the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has returned with quite a bang, and the raw Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. With the team hoping that Hardik Pandya will send down his four overs in every game, either Avesh or Arshdeep may make it to the XI as India will definitely field Yuzvendra Chahal, as he will share the spin department with Ravindra Jadeja and presumably Deepak Hooda. That leaves Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi as back-up for the spin department.

One look at the batting-heavy line-up tells you that the UAE pitches won’t promise fielding more than four specialist bowlers, with the all-rounders to fill in. Big batting line-ups mean hopefully setting up big totals, or chasing them down, and the bowling is just the second string in the bow.

Even so, if one of the frontline bowlers were to get injured or have a bad initial tournament, there will be quite a gap to fill for India. Other sides have issues too, but naturally our concern is with defending champions.

How Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh fare will be critical. While the former has shown some form in Zimbabwe, the batting in the Asia Cup will be a totally different cup of tea. Arshdeep has shown poise as a bowler but on the docile UAE tracks, it will take more than just poise for him to succeed.

This is really the only weak point in the Indian side, but they are hoping to make do with a stronger batting. One only hopes that things go as they wish or plan, since the opposition will be tough, in many games.