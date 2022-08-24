New Delhi: With less than a week to go for the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, reactions and predictions are pouring in thick and fast. And the focus is primarily on India’s premier batter Virat Kohli because of his indifferent form in recent times. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria is the latest to comment on Kohli. Kaneria reckons Kohli will come back with a bang and silence his critics.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Shahid Afridi's BIZARRE Response to Fan's 'Who is Stronger in India-Pakistan Match' Question Goes VIRAL

“The Asia Cup is going to be very important for Virat Kohli. He needs to score runs in this tournament. He can’t afford to fail as there are a lot of players waiting for their turn and you cannot keep them out of the side for long. I feel that he will be back with a bang in this Asia Cup. The time has come to silence the critics,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Ahead of Ind-Pak Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

Kaneria also asked Pakistan cricketers to be aware of Kohli as the ex-Indian captain could make a comeback. He added: “There will be fear in the minds of Pakistani players due to the talk around Virat Kohli’s form. They are aware that he can make a strong comeback. It will be important for Pakistan not to let him come back into form. If he regains his form, he will be unstoppable.” Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman on Standby After Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests COVID Positive

India takes on Pakistan for the first time after the heavy 10-wicket loss in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on August 28. It is very difficult to predict a clear winner as both teams are well-matched.