Dubai: Ahead of the India vs Afghanistan Super 4 clash on Thursday, fire broke out on a building which is situated at the entrance of Dubai International stadium. While entering the stadium, fans witnessed fumes coming out of the building, however it was controlled within minutes.

The security staff present inside and outside the stadium assured that the match will happen as per the scheduled time without any delay.

The Indian team hasn't performed to its full potential in the Super 4 stage and lack of resources and poor team selection can also be blamed for back-to-back demoralising defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul will lead the side in today’s match as Rohit Sharma has rested himself along with three key players with the likes Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya. Check out the playing XI here:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi