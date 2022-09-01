Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav came good with the bat against Hong Kong on Wednesday in an Asia Cup match in Dubai. He came in at No. 4 and smashed the HK bowling scoring 68 off 26 balls. His 26-ball stay featured six sixes and six boundaries. His blitz has now convinced many to believe he should bat at Virat Kohli’s preferred No. 3 position. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has weighed in on this recently after SKY’s good show versus Hong Kong.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's SAVAGE Response to Pak Journo's Question on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Opening Pair | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

"It doesn't matter where you want to play. What matters is where the team wants you to play. If you ask anyone where he wants to play, everyone will say top-3. But if someone is in as good form as Suryakumar Yadav, you would want to utilize his form. Virat Kohli can come at 4, Hardik Pandya at 5 and then you can shuffle the battle order," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"Suryakumar is a sort of player who can take the pressure off if an opener is dismissed early. I don't really believe in having a template but he can play the explosive game," he further said.