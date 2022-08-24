New Delhi: India cricketer Hardik Pandya would hold the key for the side when India takes on other teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. Just before the team left for Dubai, the Indian all-rounder shared a video on his Instagram handle where he imitates pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action. While he does that bit perfectly, he also copies Bumrah’s celebration after taking a wicket. Tagging the Indian pace spearhead in his post, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper captioned his post ‘How’s the form, Boom?.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Shahid Afridi's BIZARRE Response to Fan's 'Who is Stronger in India-Pakistan Match' Question Goes VIRAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Bumrah spotted the video early as he was tagged in it and he gave his verdict on Hardik’s imitation. With a bull’s eye emoji, Bumrah seemed impressed with Hardik. Kieron Pollard, who has shared the same dressing-room for years with Hardik and Bumrah at the Mumbai Indians reacted to the video. His one-word comment read, “Zlatan”.

Bumrah would be missing in action during the Asia Cup as he has been ruled out with an injury. No Bumrah would be a major setback for Rohit and Co. ahead of the Pakistan clash.