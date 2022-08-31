Dubai: Hardik Pandya was the star for India against Pakistan in the high-octane opening clash in the Asia Cup. With speculations rife over Hardik over should he bowl against Hong Kong or not, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has made a suggestion. He wants to see Deepak Hooda get a go over Hardik.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Will Hardik Pandya Bowl Against Hong Kong? Experts Make BIG Comment on India's Playing XI

"I don't see Hardik Pandya bowling against Hong Kong. So there's no point in making him play if he is not going to bowl. We know what he can do with the bat and is high on confidence. He is fielding well and bowling well. So, if he isn't playing, then Deepak Hooda could come in," he said on Cricbuzz.

As a motivated and committed Hong Kong team gears up to face the tough India challenge in the Asia Cup later on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma would be reminded of the jitters his team got during the group stage of the tournament in 2018, with the minnows coming close to upsetting their applecart, before losing by 26 runs.

Aided by a century from opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Group A match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in 2018, Rohit Sharma’s India scored 285/7 in 50 overs (Asia Cup was a 50-over-a-side affair till 2018), but the plucky Hong Kong, riding on half centuries from openers Nizakat Khan (92) and Anshy Rath (73), were cruising along nicley at 174 without loss when they lost wickets in a heap to finally lose by 26 runs.