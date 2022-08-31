Dubai: Hardik Pandya was the star for India against Pakistan in the high-octane opening clash in the Asia Cup. With speculations rife over Hardik over should he bowl against Hong Kong or not, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has made a suggestion. He wants to see Deepak Hooda get a go over Hardik.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Will Hardik Pandya Bowl Against Hong Kong? Experts Make BIG Comment on India's Playing XI

"I don't see Hardik Pandya bowling against Hong Kong. So there's no point in making him play if he is not going to bowl. We know what he can do with the bat and is high on confidence. He is fielding well and bowling well. So, if he isn't playing, then Deepak Hooda could come in," he said on Cricbuzz.