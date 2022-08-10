New Delhi: The famed Indian top-order has had problems in the past and recently against left-arm pace and in a few days time they would take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup match where they would have have to counter Shaheen Afridi. The Pakistan pacer knocked out the Indian openers last year in the T20 World Cup and hence India would be cautious this time.Also Read - Deepak Hooda to Avesh Khan; Players Who Can Make India's T20 World Cup Squad Based on Asia Cup 2022 Performance

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has suggested Rohit and Kohli how to counter the Afridi threat. Reckoning that Afridi will go full with the new ball, Kaneria suggested that the Indian top-order should not commit with their leg but negotiate it with the bat by playing closer to the body.

"No need to be afraid of Shaheen Afridi because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are world-class batters. They just need to be aware that Shaheen will look to bowl fuller and get the ball to swing into them. So they should be prepared to not commit with their leg but negotiate it with the bat by playing closer to the body. Suryakumar Yadav's flick shots over square leg will also be important against Shaheen's bowling," he said on his Youtube channel.

India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. The arch-rivals will play the opener on August 28 in Dubai. It was the same venue where Pakistan beat India for the first-time in a World Cup game last year.

Rohit and Co. can look forward to avenging that loss. Can they do it?