Dubai: India has played both their matches in Dubai and has won both, whereas Pakistan has also played in Sharjah. Ahead of the Super 4 clash in Dubai, ex-Pakistan cricketer, Sikander Bakht made a controversial claim about the Indian team where he reckoned the Rohit Sharma-led side is afraid of playing in Sharjah of Abu Dhabi. Sikander said this during a TV debate that featured Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin and Atul Wassan.

"I just wanted to know, why doesn't India want to play in Sharjah or Abu Dhabi? They only play in Dubai. Are you afraid of playing in Sharjah? The draws had already been out," Bakht said on GEO Super.

"The schedule had India's match against Pakistan in Sharjah. You guys changed it to Dubai. Are you afraid of going to Sharjah? We have been asked this question by our people, so I thought I would ask the same to you," he had further added.

While Azhar and Kapil did not respond, Wassan said: “That ground has been pretty bad for us. Now, we are in strong favours with the ICC, so we are not playing there.”