New Delhi: India’s Asia Cup 2022 match with Hong Kong was in a way a platform for all concerned to get a hit, and also for the bowlers to get some match practice before Super Four, apart from being a formality of making it to the next stage. The group has been set in the manner to ensure that both India and Pakistan have smooth sailing till the next round, barring their own contest. But as it turned out, even Hong Kong were able to throw up some questions for the Indian batting and bowling alike. Far from being disgraced by their 40-run loss, the associate ICC member side actually laid bare some of the issues that India could well find daunting in the games to come.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Not Converting Starts to KL Rahul's Form; Areas of Concern For India

Let’s begin with India’s batting. The questions about India’s batting have largely been about Virat Kohli’s form, or the lack of it, and also the situation KL Rahul finds himself in. But not much is being said about skipper Rohit Sharma, since he too doesn’t look half as convincing as he did not too long ago. Also Read - Virat Kohli Bowls During Ind-HK Asia Cup 2022 Match | Watch VIRAL Video

India had reportedly adopted the tactic of going all out in attack when batting, be it in the first inning or the second. But the two Asia Cup matches have seen anything but attack up top. The Pakistan match saw the Indian batters defend desperately against Naseem Shah and Co., while against Hong Kong, Sharma was moderate while Rahul looked all at sea, especially against the spinners. Also Read - Pat Cummins Returns; Tim David, Mitchell Swepson Included In Australian Squad For ICC Men's T20 World Cup

So did Kohli, for that matter, so long as the spinners were on. The Hong Kong slow bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Yasim Murtaza, bowled really slowly and the Indian Rahul and Kohli were not quite able to adapt to this pace, which stopped them from stepping out consistently. The struggle was evident. Even leggie Mohammad Ghazanfar had his moments.

Contrast this with how Suryakumar Yadav began. He went after Murtaza immediately with two swept fours and never looked back. Even Kohli found his rhythm once the pace on the ball increased and their stand flourished.

The rest of the teams will notice this. India have to face Pakistan and Afghanistan in successive matches in the Super Fours and the names like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz for the former and Afghan ace Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, not to mention skipper Mohammad Nabi, will be waiting.

Even Sri Lanka will have something to say. Wanindu Hasaranga is not a bowler to be trifled with. Bangladesh too largely depend on their spinners, so none of these will be a walk in the park.

Now, for India’s bowling. Avesh Khan went for 53 runs in four overs against Hong Kong and Arshdeep Singh for 44 in the same number of overs. Hardly a confidence-inspiring performance, and a bit mystifying after their show against Pakistan.

It could be that they were all hyped up for that match and not quite against Hong Kong. But even in the Pakistan game, Avesh Khan went for 9.5 runs an over. His showing in the death overs through the last several matches has been poor and one is beginning to wonder if indeed he is the best option for India’s third seamer, especially with so many others knocking on the door.

Questions galore that need to be addressed and answered by the time the Asia Cup concludes and well before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hopefully Rahul Dravid and his team will find answers sooner rather than later.