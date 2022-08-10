New Delhi: Stylish opener KL Rahul has been out of action in recent times due to injury. On Monday when BCCI announced the squad for the Asia Cup he was picked, but is he fully fit? Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels Rahul should not have been rushed into the scheme of things. Kaneria reckons Rahul who has not played competitive cricket recently should have been given more rest.Also Read - VIDEO: Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Losing CWG 2022 Final vs Australia | EXCLUSIVE

"Rahul hasn't played international cricket for a while, yet he has been picked ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson, who were playing continuously. Whenever a player is back from injury, you shouldn't rush him into the XI. He should have been given a bit of time to ease into the team as he is an important player for India in the T20 World Cup," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Recently Rahul gave an update about his fitness where he confirmed that his surgery was successful and he had begun training.

“Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon KLR,” Rahul said.