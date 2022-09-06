Dubai: Veteran India cricketer Ravi Ashwin is yet to get a game in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ahead of the game against Sri Lanka, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez has provided a reason why he thinks Ashwin is not being included in the side. As per Hafeez, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is the reason. Hafeez reckons Ashwin is not being picked because of the hammering he received from the bat of Afridi during the 2014 Asia Cup.Also Read - IND vs SL LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live in India

“I would like to thank Shahid Afridi for what he did 2014 Asia Cup. The way you smashed two back-to-back sixes on him (Ashwin), I think it is the impact of that only,” said Hafeez on a video posted on his Twitter.

Why Ashwin not playing regularly in recent past #PAKvIND matches. Credit to @SAfridiOfficial Boom Boom master strokes in #AsiaCup2014 pic.twitter.com/0MjjUFJ4ia — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 5, 2022



Meanwhile, India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup here Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament.