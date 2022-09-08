Sharjah: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has become a household name in the Indian Sub continent after his blistering cameo against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Courtesy of his short yet entertaining innings, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket against all odds and qualified for the Asia Cup Final.Also Read - IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 08 Thursday

The 19-year-old cricketer was in jovial mode during the press conference after a thrilling match. Naseem explained how he used to practice hitting sixes in the nets. The youngster also talked about having the belief to pulling it off amid tense situation.

While speaking to Ravi Shastri, Naseem said,"When I went in to bat I had the belief to hit the sixes. I practice (hitting sixes) and I knew they would bowl yorkers as they had the field up. I just tried and I executed."

“We need to have the belief, we can hit, we keep practicing in the nets and I also changed my bat, it worked.”

“When you lose the ninth wicket, no one expects you to win, but I had belief that I can. I practice hitting a lot. This will be a memorable game for me. Everyone’s forgotten I am a bowler.”

Pakistan needed 20 off 10 balls with two wickets in hand when Naseem came in. The no. 10 batter had only faced one ball in T20Is before that. Panic set in when Asif Ali was dismissed on the fifth ball of the penultimate over.

Pakistan needed 11 from the final over but Naseem decided to take it upon himself and finish off the match.

“Asif was batting when I came in and my job was to give him strike but when he got out, I thought it was all on me.”

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2022 title on Sunday at the Dubai International stadium.

Inputs from PTI