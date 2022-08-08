New Delhi: While there is so much speculation over who will open with captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup, ex-India cricketer Parthiv Patel has made an unique suggestion. Parthiv wants Rohit to open with Virat Kohli. Parthiv was quoted saying this on Cricbuzz recently. With reports suggesting that KL Rahul and Kohli likely to make comebacks it would be interesting to see who eventually opens in the Asia Cup.Also Read - India Squad For Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma to Lead; Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Return

"I'm sticking to my word. I think Virat Kohli will open in Asia Cup. I just feel he will. I want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to open in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup," he said on Cricbuzz.

In his playing XI for the Asia Cup, he has slotted KL Rahul at No. 3 with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No. 4.

News has also come in that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would miss the tournament due to a back injury and hence it would be interesting to see if Mohammed Shami gets picked.

With so many players to pick from, BCCI would find it a difficult job. It would be interesting to see who are the players who get picked and the ones who miss out. India will play their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28. That is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

The team has been on the move over the past two months. From Ireland to England then West Indies and now Zimbabwe and after that it will be the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be announced on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’ on Monday.