New Delhi: In a little less than two weeks, India and Pakistan will clash in one of the most-anticipated matches of the year in the Asia Cup in Dubai. Ahead of the match, the buzz is palpable among fans and ex cricketers. While a lot of predictions are being made ahead of the game, ex-Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed named the player he feels will make the difference. It is surprising he did not pick Babar Azam or Rohit Sharma – he picked Hardik Pandya as the player who could make the difference.Also Read - Virat Kohli in Same Bracket as Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali: Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza's HUGE Praise For Ex-IND Captain

“The difference between the two teams lies in their batting. India’s batting is still more experienced. If a batter like Rohit Sharma clicks, he can single-handedly win the match for India. Similarly with Fakhar Zaman. If he plays with control, he can win the match for Pakistan. But the middle-order line-up of India and Pakistan, that’s the difference. Also their all-rounder, that makes a difference. Because Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder,” he said on Paktv.tv. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan Named Bangladesh Captain Till 2022 T20 World Cup; Asia Cup Squad Announced

Following his good show in the IPL, there has been no looking back for the star all-rounder. Hardik would certainly be a key player for India in that match. Also Read - Aaqib Javed Explains Why Babar Azam and Joe Root Will Not Have Long Rough Patches Like Virat Kohli

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.

India will battle it out against Pakistan on August 28 at Dubai International stadium in UAE.