New Delhi: Virat Kohli was in his elements against Afghanistan in the last Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai as he brought up his 71st century in fine fashion by smashing it to the cow corner.

As soon as he brought his 71st international century, Twitter erupted with joy with fans from both the countries, India and Pakistan took to social media congratulate the India batter for his brilliant knock.

Here is a look at how Pakistan reacted to Kohli's century:

The great is back @imVkohli

— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

The 71st is finally here, long wait but worth it. What composed and powerful innings and statement from Virat Kohli. Maza aagaya! #INDvsAFG #asiacup2022 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4MQWG0zg00 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 8, 2022

Kohli, who was struggling to score big in recent times looked good right from the beginning against Afghanistan and made the most of his start this time around as he smashed 12 fours and six sixes en route to his 53-ball century.

India, who had lost both their Super Four encounters in the ongoing Asia Cup and have been knocked out of the tournament will feel a lot more confident going into the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.