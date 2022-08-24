New Delhi: It will be a make or break situation for Hong Kong and UAE in the Asia Cup qualification as both teams will battle it out against each other for the only remaining spot in Group A alongside India and Pakistan. Currently, Hong Kong look in a commanding position to occupy that spot, however, they will face stern competition from UAE who are playing in their home conditions.Also Read - Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda & Ravi Bishnoi; IPL Stars Unlikely to Make Playing XI

Hong Kong are currently on four points after having won both their matches in Qualifiers, while UAE are on two points. A win for UAE will virtually help them secure the last remaining berth in the Asia Cup, and Hong Kong will bow out. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Bowling Challenges Quite A Poser For India

On Tuesday in the match against Kuwait, Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat was at his devastating best, making an unbeaten 53 from 30 balls to ensure a comfortable chase. Set a target of 152 for victory by Kuwait, Hong Kong overhauled the target for the loss of two wickets with in 17.4 overs. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fans Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash; PIC Goes VIRAL

Yasim Murtaza (46 off 33) and skipper Nizakat Khan (50 off 43) at the top of the order set up Hong Kong’s bid to run down Kuwait’s target, with Murtaza’s 2/11 earlier also making him the pick of the bowlers.

Hong Kong have matters in their own hands, with a win over UAE enough to top the group. A defeat would put the teams level on four points, though Nizakat’s side would most likely lose out to the Emiratis due to an inferior net run rate.

Hong Kong are yet to beat UAE in an official T20I, though their last meeting was back in October 2019 at the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Kuwait, on two points, too have an outside chance of securing the last Asia Cup berth, but for that they will have to win by a huge margin against Singapore on Wednesday because of the inferior net run rate (NRR).

Inputs from IANS