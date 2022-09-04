Sharjah: Afghanistan took on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four opener on Saturday at Sharjah. While Afghanistan crashed to their first defeat of the tournament, there was a moment during the game that hogged the limelight. In the 17th over of the Lankan chase, things got spicy in the middle when Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka into an altercation. Wanindu Hasaranga had to intervene and calm the two players. Eventually, Rashid had the last laugh as he send Gunathilaka packing for 33 runs off 20 balls.Also Read - IND vs PAK: People Are Obsessed With Virat Kohli's Stats Quips Rahul Dravid

SL vs AFG – Rashid Khan pic.twitter.com/EbNMcojZo9 — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) September 3, 2022

Earlier, an excellent attacking knock by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (84 off 45) went in vain as Sri Lanka produced a slog over masterclass. Apart from Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran also played an impactful knock (40 off 38) for Afghanistan, who would have hoped for a blistering finish but they lost wickets in a cluster in the last few overs.

Chasing a challenging total, Kusal Mendis (36 off 19), Pathum Nissanka (35 off 28), Danushka Gunathilaka (33 off 20) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 14), and Wanindu Hasaranga made vital contributions with the bat and led Sri Lanka to a memorable win.

Earlier, put into bat first, Afghanistan was off to a good start, scoring 49/1 in the powerplay.

While Gurbaz was in an attacking mode and did the bulk of the scoring, Hazratullah Zazai was not able to not find any fluency right through his innings. Eventually, Zazai played across to a length delivery and was clean bowled for 13 off 16 in the 5th over.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 175/6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Ibrahim Zadran 40, Dilshan Madushanka 2/37) lost to Sri Lanka 179/6 in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 36, Pathum Nissanka 35; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/30) by 4 wickets