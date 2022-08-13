New Delhi: Australia’s cricket stalwart Ricky Ponting reckons that India have better depth than the other teams and they are favorites to win the 2022 Asia Cup, adding that the Rohit Sharma-led side will beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament.Also Read - Ricky Ponting Predicts India Will Emerge Winners Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash on 28th August

"I'll stick with India to win that clash (August 28 match) against Pakistan. That's taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continue to present out-and-out superstar players," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

The Australian legend also mentioned that India are tough opponents to beat in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup.

“It’s always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there,” Ponting said.

“Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup,” he added.

The 47-year-old has seen many of India’s T20I stars during his time coaching in the IPL and has kept an eye on how they are preparing ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India have won 17 of their 21 T20I matches this calendar year despite heavy rotation of players by Rahul Dravid and the selection panel. One absentee despite the changes is fast-bowler Mohammed Shami, who has not featured for India in T20I cricket since the last T20 World Cup.

Indian Squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.