Dubai: After edging Pakistan in a final over thriller, the Rohit Sharma-led side hammered Hong Kong by 40 runs. While the side is yet to be defeated, there are still areas of concern that would bother the side ahead of the remaining matches and the T20 World Cup. The biggest plus from the two games would have to be Hardik Pandya's all-round show and Virat Kohli getting among the runs.

Here are the areas India would like to improve on in the upcoming games:

Rohit Not Converting Starts: It is not that the Indian skipper is not getting starts, the problem is – he is not converting them into big scores. He scored 12 off 18 balls against Pakistan before being dismissed. He once again got a start against Hong Kong, scoring 21 off 13 deliveries. He is one of the key players in white-ball cricket and hence his getting back into scoring big runs is important for the side.

KL Rahul’s Form: The Indian opener is highly-rated and that is because of the immense potential he has. Unfortunately, he has not got among the runs after making a comeback to the side in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pacers Leaking Runs: In the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and T20 specialist Harshal Patel; Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not found support from the others like Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. That would be a concern for the side in the Asia Cup 2022.

With two wins in two games, Afghanistan and India have progressed to the Super Fours. Two more spots are up for grabs and we have two must-win encounters lined up.