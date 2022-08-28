Dubai: Eyes were on Virat Kohli as he was making a comeback to the side after a break. India lost an early wicket of KL Rahul in the 148 chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli came in and looked in good touch. But just when it seemed he was getting back in form, he perished against the run of play off the bowling of Mohammed Nawaz. Kohli came down the track and hit the ball straight to long-off. His 35 off 30 balls came to an end.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Twitterverse In Frenzy As Hardik Pandya Powers India To 5-wicket Win Over Pakistan

After his dismissal, Rohit Sharma was seen discussing the dismissal with Kohli.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya played starring roles with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

While Pandya got India vital breakthroughs with his short balls to pick 3-25 in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar was excellent in starting and death overs to take 4-26 as India used the bounce well offered by the pitch. With left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh taking rest of two wickets, it also marked the first instance of Indian seamers taking all ten wickets in a T20I match.

Electing to bowl first, there was drama in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan survived an early lbw call off Bhuvneshwar on the second ball via DRS. He had a reprieve again on the last ball of the over as India lost their review.

Captain Babar Azam oozed gorgeousness while straight driving with full face of the bat for a brace of boundaries through mid-off. In an attempt to pull off a Bhuvneshwar bouncer, Azam sent a top-edge to short fine leg.

Fakhar Zaman was off the mark with the very first ball, gloving a Bhuvneshwar short ball over keeper Dinesh Karthik for a boundary. He welcomed Pandya with a drive between mid-off and extra cover for another boundary.