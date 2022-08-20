Asia Cup 2022: The schedule of the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27 in Dubai, which will be followed by the high-profile clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on the next day.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Lays Out India's Plan Ahead of Asia Cup

The schedule for the 15th edition of the Asian tournament was officially announced by Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Twitter.

Ten out of the thirteen games including the final on September 11 are set to be played in Dubai, with the rest to take place in Sharjah. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ”Super 4” round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.

The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format and India, who are the defending champions, will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Aug 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 28 India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Aug 31 India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 2 Pakistan vs TBC, 6th Match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 3 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 4 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 7 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 8 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 9 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details:

India

The Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted live on Star Sports and you can watch online on Disney Hotstar.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

United Kingdom

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.