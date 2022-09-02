Dubai: Team India is yet to lose in the ongoing Asia Cup after two games. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Pakistan in their opener and then hammered Hong Kong in their second game. Against HK – Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav – hit fifties and received praise from all quarters. A couple of days after the Hong Kong game, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi weighed in on India’s show. Afridi admitted that he was eager to see Kohli, but instead, Surya impressed him more.Also Read - Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch on Online and on TV in India

“Yes dekha tha, jo thoda time mila mujhe. Main Virat ki batting dekhne baitha hua tha. Wo kaafi time le raha tha. Usko bhi pata tha kitni zaroori hai uske lie ye. Aur performance chahe kisi bhi team k against ho, confidence toh milti hai age jake. Virat kaafi us tarha khela lekin jis tarha ye Kumar aya, ate hi usne pahle ball pe chouka, dusre ball pe chouka, bas wo ek positive frame of mind se aya hua tha. Wo licence leke aya tha ki mujhe koi ball rokni nahi hai,” Afridi said on Samaa TV. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Along With Team India Players go Surfing Ahead of Super 4 Watch Viral VIDEO