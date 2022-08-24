Lahore: Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai, former cricketer Shahid Afridi was put in a spot by a fan. The fan asked ‘who is stronger in the India-Pakistan match’. To that, Afridi’s response was truly unexpected.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Ahead of Ind-Pak Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

“Which is the stronger team in the Pakistan Vs India match and who do you think will win? #AskLala” asked a fan. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman on Standby After Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests COVID Positive

One would have expected Afridi to respond with a one-word tweet by showing support to the Babar-led side, but he instead replied saying, “Depends on who makes the least mistakes.” Also Read - Danish Kaneria Makes HUGE Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of Ind-Pak Blockbuster

Depends on who makes the least mistakes. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

During the same Q&A session, he spoke about former India captain Virat Kohli as well when a fan asked about his future. Afridi replied, “Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai (Only tough times can unearth the big players).”

Kohli is a big player and would be key against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match. Kohli will not just bring his expertise, but will also bring his experience to the table.

India takes on Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai in their Asia Cup opener. It is the same venue where the two teams last met. During their last meeting, which was at the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar Azam and Co. hammered India by 10 wickets to script history. It was Pakistan’s first-ever win over the arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

It is difficult to predict the winner as both sides are well-matched.