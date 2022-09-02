Dubai: It was a heartbreaking loss for Banglaesh on Thursday against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup match in Dubai. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets. Bangladesh had the wood over the opponents for a major part of the game, but eventually they could not win it. With the loss, Bangladesh are knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup. Following the loss, Shakib-al-Hasan blamed the bowling unit for not being able to restrict the opposition.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Rohit Sharma-Led India Play Pakistan on Sunday

"I think a few poor overs cost us the game. In the last over they were 8 down, but they got there with four balls in hand. That shows we aren't bowling well in the death, but credit to Sri Lanka for the way they batted. I think Dasun did very well. We wanted to pick wickets early, but the bowlers couldn't execute their plans and that's why the spinner bowled the last over," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

With the T20 World Cup coming up, Shakib hoped the team steps up their game.

“The last six months we haven’t played well, but we have been competitive in these last two games. World Cup will be a different challenge now, we have to improve. We feel sorry for our fans, everywhere we go we get such superb support,” Shakib added.

The whole first innings of the game ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total of 183/7 in 20 overs.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.